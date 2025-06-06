13,134 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Purchased by Curat Global LLC

Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Moller Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

