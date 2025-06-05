Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,863,269 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 1,487,446 shares.The stock last traded at $32.18 and had previously closed at $32.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on GLBE. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global-E Online in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLBE
Global-E Online Trading Up 3.0%
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.84 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-E Online
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 696.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth about $5,971,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Boeing: Analyst Upgrades & Order Boom Signal Clearer Skies
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Stock: Buy the Dip or Wait It Out?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Alphabet Stock Analysis: What’s Next—Bull or Bear Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.