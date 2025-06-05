Short Interest in Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Declines By 13.1%

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,345,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NVDS opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 4.19. Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32.

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

