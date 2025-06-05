Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.