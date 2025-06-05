Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI opened at $164.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.18. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.25 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

