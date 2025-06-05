Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,753 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,820 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $123.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cfra Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.