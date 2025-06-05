Carol W. Carpenter Sells 900 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $16,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,938 shares in the company, valued at $481,651.44. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BASE stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.82. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BASE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 272.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

