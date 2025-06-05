Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Short Interest Update

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 868,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 631,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 177.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 66,063 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 40.5% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,242 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.9% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 208,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelis Insurance has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $658.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.57 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

