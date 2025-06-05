Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $1,219.40 and last traded at $1,218.98, with a volume of 2287791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,207.23.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NFLX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,149.91.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,300 shares of company stock worth $169,146,939 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of $527.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,075.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $982.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.