Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $29,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Members Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $146.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

