Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 95.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE CCI opened at $100.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.21.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

