Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

