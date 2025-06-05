Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 93,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bank7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bank7 by 8,105.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Bank7 by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank7 from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $365.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.07. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. Bank7 had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

See Also

