Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 30,000 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

