Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,300,000 after buying an additional 216,075 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,887 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.97, for a total transaction of $185,880.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,489.03. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,733 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $294.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

