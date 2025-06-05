Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in NU by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in NU by 51.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

