Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is West Coast Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,033,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,197 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 8.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $73,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.