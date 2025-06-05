Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 420,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 407,211 shares.The stock last traded at $61.18 and had previously closed at $64.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

