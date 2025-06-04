Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $169.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $118.72 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $473.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

