Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Increased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $273.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $271.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

