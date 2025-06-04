Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 113083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFPM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 3.8%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.27.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $82.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 733.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 93,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

