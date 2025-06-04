Centene (NYSE:CNC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.37 and last traded at $54.80, with a volume of 694043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

Centene Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

