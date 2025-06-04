WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 0.5%

CXSE opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXSE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the first quarter worth $485,000.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

