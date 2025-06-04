Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $251.19 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.83 and its 200-day moving average is $243.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

