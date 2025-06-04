Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Biogen were worth $40,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $355,569,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Biogen by 977.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,083,000 after acquiring an additional 967,523 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,537,000 after purchasing an additional 499,074 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 982.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 489,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Biogen by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,169,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,851,000 after purchasing an additional 455,285 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Biogen from $241.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $131.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $238.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

