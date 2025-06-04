Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $691,000 Investment in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARTY opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $930.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

