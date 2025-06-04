Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 7465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 1,248.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 165,848 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 13,376.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 139,118 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $3,188,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 8,319.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $366,000.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.