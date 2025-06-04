Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Eric Singer Purchases 4,690 Shares of Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) Director Eric Singer purchased 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $31,282.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,836.99. The trade was a 8.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Eric Singer bought 4,200 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $27,804.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Eric Singer bought 4,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Eric Singer bought 3,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $20,670.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Eric Singer purchased 6,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $42,480.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Eric Singer acquired 24,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $161,520.00.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 67,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 50,003 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

