iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.80 and last traded at C$33.73, with a volume of 9600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.73.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.99.

About iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Canada Select Dividend Index net of expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in Canadian equity securities. The Index is a strategy index focused on dividend income.

