LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 236903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

LifeMD Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $574.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.22.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LifeMD news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,575,721 shares in the company, valued at $20,039,109.38. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,200. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,995 shares of company stock worth $724,422. 15.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 0.8% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth $114,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 69.9% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 168,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 69,502 shares during the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

