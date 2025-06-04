Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.38. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 96.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PULM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Pulmatrix worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.