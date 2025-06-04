NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NTWK stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.06.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on NetSol Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
