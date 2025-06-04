CPR Investments Inc. Takes $4.36 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.85. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.3629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

