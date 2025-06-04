Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 428.12 ($5.79) and traded as low as GBX 425 ($5.75). Caffyns shares last traded at GBX 475 ($6.42), with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Caffyns Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 428.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 438.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75.

Caffyns Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.