Heidi Hunter Acquires 15,000 Shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Stock

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2025

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBTGet Free Report) Director Heidi Hunter bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $20,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IO Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ IOBT opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. IO Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOBT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IO Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on IO Biotech

Institutional Trading of IO Biotech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOBT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About IO Biotech

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.