Heidi Hunter Acquires 15,000 Shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Stock

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) Director Heidi Hunter bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $20,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ IOBT opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. IO Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOBT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IO Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOBT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

