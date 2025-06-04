AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of RIVN opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 9,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $149,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 851,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,774,555. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,373.75. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,265 shares of company stock worth $5,201,750. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIVN. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

