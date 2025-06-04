iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.86 and last traded at $80.80, with a volume of 83551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.61.
iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7,549.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,372 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,878,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000.
About iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
