iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.86 and last traded at $80.80, with a volume of 83551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.61.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Get iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7,549.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,372 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,878,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000.

About iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.