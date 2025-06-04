AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $38,000 in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 339.6% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 77,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,167,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.41 and a 1-year high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $290,794.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,985.22. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,539 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $530,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,350. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

