BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 581433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

BCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,812,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,616,000 after buying an additional 1,583,826 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,980,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,677,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,148,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 971,040 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

