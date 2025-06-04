Apella Capital LLC Acquires 1,216,362 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,812,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216,362 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 12.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $375,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

