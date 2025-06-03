Top Social Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 31st

Shopify, HubSpot, Mondelez International, Vertiv, Trump Media & Technology Group, Omnicom Group, and Gen Digital are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that operate online platforms for content sharing, social networking, and digital communication. Their market value is driven largely by user‐base metrics—such as monthly or daily active users—and the companies’ ability to monetize engagement through advertising, subscriptions, and data services. Examples include Meta Platforms (Facebook), Snap Inc., Twitter (X), and Pinterest. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,180,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457,720. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE HUBS traded up $11.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $589.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,912. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,555.51, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $589.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $670.77.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $67.61. 12,140,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,275. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.74. 6,931,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,949,659. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.34. Vertiv has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

NASDAQ DJT traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,626,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,165,430. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.39. 6,605,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,361. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Gen Digital (GEN)

Gen Digital Inc. engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,018,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56. Gen Digital has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

