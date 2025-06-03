Sonic (prev. FTM) Trading Down 9.2% This Week (S)

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Sonic (prev. FTM) token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $92.54 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sonic (prev. FTM) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105,055.43 or 0.99708930 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,605.79 or 0.99282175 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sonic (prev. FTM) Token Profile

Sonic (prev. FTM)’s launch date was December 18th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,000,000 tokens. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official website is www.soniclabs.com.

Sonic (prev. FTM) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonic (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic has a current supply of 3,175,000,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sonic is 0.41424508 USD and is up 4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 214 active market(s) with $95,099,310.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonic (prev. FTM) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sonic (prev. FTM) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonic (prev. FTM) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.