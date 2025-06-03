Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 137,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 184,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 243,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $264,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.