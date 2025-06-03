Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Trading 5.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). 962,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,433,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.05).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.51. The stock has a market cap of £24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

