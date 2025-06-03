Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 520 ($7.04) and last traded at GBX 520 ($7.04), with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($6.35).

Dalata Hotel Group Trading Up 10.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 449.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 417.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Dalata Hotel Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of €0.08 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.12%.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.