Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Trading 11.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.56 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.56 ($0.05). Approximately 1,516,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,394,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Poolbeg Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of £18.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Poolbeg Pharma alerts:

Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX (1.16) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Poolbeg Pharma PLC will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

Poolbeg Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focussed on the development of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs. Poolbeg comprises a strong and growing portfolio of development assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Poolbeg Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poolbeg Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.