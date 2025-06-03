TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Down 14.8% – Here’s What Happened

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 3,135,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 11,647,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Up 8.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.05.

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TomCo Energy had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 6,760.87%.

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

