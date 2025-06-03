iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $595.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $559.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $592.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

