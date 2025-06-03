MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.2% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,824.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 127,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 356,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

