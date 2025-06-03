HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 181.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,072 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

JEPQ opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6207 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

